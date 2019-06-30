TRS membership drive to conclude by July 20

By | Published: 5:31 pm 6:08 pm

Hyderabad: With the membership drive of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in full swing, the party leadership is planning to constitute the party committees at village, mandal, ward/basthi and division levels, simultaneously. The committees to the party affiliated organisations at all these levels, also will constituted during the corresponding period.

As per directions of Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao, the entire process will be completed before July 20. The TRS party leadership is also gearing up the cadre for the municipal elections which are likely to be held in August.

On Sunday, TRS working president KT Rama Rao reviewed the status of membership drive with the party constituency in-charges at Telangana Bhavan and wanted them to complete the entire membership drive process to be completed as per schedule. The party leadership had already transported and distributed about 60 lakh membership forms.

Rama Rao wanted the party MLAs and the constituency in-charges to coordinate with each other and ensure registration of over 60 lakh members in 119 Assembly constituencies with at least 35 per cent of them as active members who could participate in the party activities on a regular basis.

