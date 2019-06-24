TRS membership drive from June 27

By | Published: 10:58 pm

Rajanna Sircilla: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would launch the party’s membership drive on June 27 in Hyderabad.

Rama Rao said this after laying the foundation stone for the construction of the district party office in Sircilla. After the formal launch by the Chief Minister, MLAs, MPs, MLCs, ZP chairpersons, mayors, municipal chairpersons and chairpersons of various corporations will take the party membership.

The drive would later continue for a month across Telangana, covering all villages and towns. On its completion in July, the entire party organisation, right from booth to State level committees, would be revived, Rama Rao said. The party cadre, he said, would be trained at new district party offices that are scheduled to be completed by Dasara.

Emphasising the need to strengthen the party from the grassroots level, the TRS working president appealed to party activists to work as a bridge between the government and the people, and take welfare and developmental programmes of the government to the public’s doorstep.

Earlier, Rama Rao inspected the Malakpeta reservoir bund works. The Chief Minister, who promised to wash the feet of Sircilla people with Godavari water, would fulfill his vow soon, Rama Rao said. Similarly, the farmers’ dream of getting Godavari waters to irrigate their fields would also become a reality soon with the completion of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, he said.

Besides irrigating 45 lakh acres in the State, the multipurpose project would also supply 40 tmc of water to cater to the drinking water needs of Hyderabad and another 16 tmc for industries, Rama Rao said. About 2 lakh acres in Rajanna Sircilla district would get water from Kaleshwaram and more than 260 tanks would be filled to the brim. Both Sircilla and Vemulawada would also be developed on all fronts, he said.

