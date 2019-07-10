TRS membership drive: Khammam eyes 8 lakh enrolment

By | Published: 12:24 am

Khammam: MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy called upon the TRS cadre in erstwhile Khammam district to ensure about eight lakh enrolments in the current phase of the party’s membership drive in the district.

He said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the party working president KT Rama Rao aimed to strengthen the party at grassroots level and the cadre need to actively engage in the drive to reach the target.

Rajeshwar Reddy along with former Minister T Nageswar Rao and MLA K Upender Reddy has attended the party membership drive programme at Paleru in Khammam on Wednesday. He said it was aimed to complete the drive by July 10 and hence the party workers and leaders have to make efforts complete the process within the stipulated time.

He noted that in each of ten Assembly constituencies in erstwhile Khammam,m as many as 80, 000 members have to be enrolled to achieve the figure of eight lakh members. All the details of the party members would be uploaded into online data at district offices. The cadre base in the district has to be strengthened, Rajeshwar Reddy stated.

Former Minister Nageswar Rao aspired that erstwhile Khammam should top the State in the party membership. MLA Upender Reddy took the party membership on the occasion.

