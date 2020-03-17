TRS, MIM are friendly but differ on some issues: Prashanth Reddy

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy said the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) were friendly parties but there were occasions when they had difference of opinion on certain issues.

Citing the Triple Talaq and Article 370 issues, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had extended support on these issues to the Union Government, while the MIM had a different opinion. “The Chief Minister always takes decisions in the better interest of the people, irrespective of political alliances,” Reddy said in the State Legislative Council while moving the resolution opposing CAA, NPR, and, NRC here on Monday.

The CAA was amended a couple of times in the past but this time, a provision has been made to sideline a particular religion, the Minister said and added that opposing these moves, widespread protests were staged across the country.

Save for BJP, members cutting across party lines extended support to the Telangana government’s resolution in the Legislative Council. BJP MLC N Ramachandra Rao said a few political parties were misleading people on CAA, NPR, and, NRC, and, creating apprehensions to derive political mileage.

MIM MLC Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri said there were many loopholes in the CAA and they were being challenged in the Supreme Court. “The MIM is against NPR, NRC, and, CAA, and, appeals to the State government to halt all efforts to implement NPR in the State,” he said.

Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy said the BJP-led government at the Centre had come up with CAA, NPR, and, NRC only to divert the people’s attention from the economic slowdown. It was misleading the people about the current economic situation, he said and added that had all parties unanimously opposed Triple Talaq and Article 370, the BJP-led government would not have dared come up with CAA, NPR, and, NRC.

A Narsi Reddy welcomed the State Government’s decision to pass a resolution opposing the CAA, NPR, and, NRC. While expressing his views on the resolution, Jafri said Congress was a sinking ship. Taking objection to this, Jeevan Reddy said: “We did not expect this from you. Congress is not a sinking ship and will remain afloat for ages. We may sink but we will not allow the country to sink.”

