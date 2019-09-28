TRS misusing power for Huzurnagar by poll: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By | Published: 6:30 pm 6:31 pm

Suryapet: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday alleged that TRS was misusing power to win in by-elections to Huzurnagar Legislative Assembly Constituency.

Speaking at a media conference in Huzurnagar, Uttam Kumar Reddy said TRS leaders were threatening the Congress leaders to undermine and weaken Congress and ensure TRS’ victory. He requested the Elections Commission to provide security to the Congress leaders, who were facing threats from TRS leaders. He appealed to Congress leaders, who joined TRS, to come back to their original party. He has asked Elections Commission to take measures to ensure free and fair poll in the by-elections to Huzurnagar Assembly Constituency.

He said the voters were watching what was happening and teach a lesson to TRS and ensure Congress party candiadate, N Uttam Padmavathi Reddy by at least a 30,000 votes majority.

He said that TRS pressed into campaigning leaders from different parts of the State as it was not confident of its candidate’s Shanampudi Saidi Reddy’s win.

