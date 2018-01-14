TRS MLA Srinivas Goud tears into Congress

By | Published: 6:26 pm

Hyderabad: Mahabubnagar MLA V Srinivas Goud termed Congress party’s new found love for backward classes as a strategic move with an eye on general elections next year. He held Congress party responsible for making caste-based occupations unremunerative for livelihood and now, making false promises after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao introducing innovative schemes for their revival.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Srinivas Goud demanded the Congress leaders to release a white paper on welfare measures for backward classes during their previous regime in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

“The Congress leaders do not have commitment towards backward classes and underprivileged sections. They do not have at least one legislator representing backward classes in the Assembly,” he added. He said Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao is being regarded as a messiah of backward classes among BC communities.

Listing out the welfare measures taken by the Chandrashekhar Rao government, the Mahabubnagar legislator said as against 23 residential schools for backward classes during Congress regime, the State government has opened 120 residential schools in the last three and half years. He said efforts are on to open one residential school for each mandal. “Unlike any other Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao convened a meeting of BC elected representatives from all political parties to make recommendations for upliftment of these communities,” he said.

Srinivas Goud blamed the Congress party for plight of traditional occupations of backward classes in the State. “Congress governments banned toddy in Hyderabad and other areas which had severe impact on livelihood of toddy-tappers. But the TRS government is reviving such community-based occupations to strengthen rural economy,” he stated. He pointed out that 50 lakh palm saplings were planted in 2016-17 and efforts are on implement new toddy policy in the State.