TRS MLAs rubbish rumours

Published: 10:21 pm 10:38 pm

Hyderabad: The hopes of Opposition parties expectantly waiting for a breaking of ranks from within TRS after the Sunday’s Cabinet expansion, have been dashed with a clutch of TRS MLAs making it clear that there was no truth.

They rubbished rumours flying around on some social media platforms about them abandoning their party, after they were kept out of the Cabinet.

Some leaders such as Jupalli Krishna Rao are even considering to initiate legal action against the political conspirators and also people who were spreading the rumours. The legislators asserted that TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was their leader and would work for the State as well as TRS party as per his directions.

Since Monday, social media was abuzz with reports of several senior TRS MLAs including those who joined the party after the recent Assembly elections, planning to quit the party soon. The reports stated that the MLAs who aspired for a Cabinet berth were disappointed after it was denied to them in the latest expansion.

Several names including Jupally Krishna Rao, P Laxma Reddy, T Rajaiah, Jogu Ramanna, Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy and several others, were doing rounds in the social media reports. A few vernacular news channels too picked up these reports and broadcast these news reports.

Alerted by their followers, TRS MLAs were miffed over the rumours and came out in open to clarify over the rumours which were causing unnecessary confusion within the ruling party and its cadre.

Station Ghanpur MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister T Rajaiah told mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday that media especially social media was misreporting about his political career as news without even consulting him. He said the Chief Minister chose him as first Deputy Chief Minister of newly-formed Telangana State. Even after his election, Rajaiah said he was given complete freedom to serve people of his Constituency.

“I will always be indebted to the Chief Minister for his encouragement and support the leadership of TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao and its working president KT Rama Rao throughout my life. I am confident that my services will be utilised in future,” he said.

Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy issued a clarification rubbishing rumours stating that it was impossible to accommodate all legislators in the Cabinet. He said the Chief Minister expanded his Cabinet after considering all sociological and geographical permutations and combinations. “The Chief Minister selected my wife Jyothi for the post of Zilla Parishad Chairperson. We join the party due to his leadership but not for such posts. We will always be indebted to him for giving us such opportunities,” he said.

In Nagarkurnool, former Minister MLA Jupally Krishna Rao said he was consulting legal experts to file a defamation case against the rumour mongers who were spreading false news about him quitting TRS. He reiterated that he always remained on people’s side and never ran after powerful positions. “If I was interested only in power, I would not have continued in the same party for 20 years or quit my Minister’s post to join people’s movement for separate Telangana State,” he added.

Another Legislator Bajireddy Goverdhan Reddy also condemned the false reports against him and said he had complete faith in the leadership of the Chief Minister. He said he was confident that the Chief Minister would give an opportunity to him in another way in future.

Mere rumours, not interested in poaching: BJP

There is absolutely no truth in the word that was doing the rounds on some social media platforms that nine MLAs from Telangana Rashtra Samiti will soon join the Bharatiya Janata Party, according to the BJP’s chief spokesperson for Telangana, Krishna Sagar Rao.

He said news reports of these defections as a consequence of BJP national president Amit Shah inviting them to join the BJP was a figment of imagination of some people.

“Our party is not at all interested in poaching anybody’s MLAs. We want to strengthen ourselves at the ground level and earn respect of the people as the primary opposition party in the State,” he said.

