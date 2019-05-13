TRS MLC candidate files nomination in Nalgonda

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Nalgonda: TRS candidate for State Legislative Council local bodies constituency from Nalgonda Tera Chinnapa Reddy on Monday filed his nomination before the returning officer at the Collectorate.

Reddy, accompanied by Education Minister G Jagdish Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Badugla Lingaiah Yadav, Telangana Rashtra Rythu Samanvaya Samithi president Gutha Sukender Reddy and Devarakonda MLA Ramavath Ravindra Kumar Naik, submitted a set of his nomination papers to the returning officer and Joint Collector V Chandrasekhar in his chamber.

Speaking to the media after filing his nomination, Chinnapa Reddy said that he would contribute his bit to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s efforts to make the State ‘Bangaru Telangana’, after winning the elections. He thanked the Chief Minister for providing an opportunity to him to contest from Nalgonda local bodies constituency of Legislative Council. Stating that victory was a cake walk to him in this elections, he exuded confidence that he would elect to the Legislative Council with a good majority.

Stating that several leaders of opposition parties, including Congress were shifted to their loyalty to the TRS in the district, he pointed out that along with this leaders, several municipal chairmen, councilors, ZPTCs and MPTCs have also joined the TRS. Tera Chinnapa Reddy would definitely win in the elections as the party had more than required strength for it.

He said people were supporting TRS in every election from legislative houses to local bodies due to the welfare schemes taken up by the Chief Minister. He pointed out that TRS has come to power again in 2018 elections with absolute majority and people stood with the TRS in Lok Sabha elections, which would be proved on May 23.

Stating that TRS wave would continue in Zilla Parishad elections also, he exuded confidence that TRS would capture three Zilla Parishad chairmen posts i.e, Suryapet, Nalgonda and Yadadri-Bhongir district in erstwhile Nalgonda district.

