TRS MP Santosh takes #GiftASmile challenge to a new level

Hyderabad: The Keesaragutta Reserve Forest has a new friend. In a much needed fillip for forest land protection, TRS MP from Rajya Sabha, J Santosh Kumar announced that he was adopting the 2,042 acre forest land and develop it as an ecotourism destination.

And in doing so, Santosh took to a newer level the recent #GiftASmile challenge first started on Twitter by some of Telangana Rashtra Samiti working president KT Rama Rao’s followers who, decided that instead of blowing money on banners and flexis to celebrate Rama Rao’s birthday on July 24, they will use put that money to better use and ‘gift a smile’ and help someone in need.

Rama Rao too tweeted on Monday evening asking TRS party cadres and leaders not to “splurge money on advertisements, hoardings, bouquets. Instead, do something meaningful even if it’s a small gesture. #GiftASmile if you can help someone in need & bring a smile to their face.’

And on Monday, Santosh upped the challenge. “On occasion of B day of my beloved brother, or WP KTR garu, as part of gift a smile I am adopting ‘Keesara Rs Forest Development’ as ecotourism park with my MP funds, which is spread over 2042 acres. I am sure, it will be a lung space & great destination to citizens,” he tweeted.

It now remains to be seen if anyone else will follow Santosh’s lead in forest land protection and development of degraded forest areas as green spaces as part of the #GiftASmile challenge or even up the ante to inspire those in a position to undertake a similar endeavour aimed at helping citizens on a large scale.

It may be recalled that the State Forest Department has embarked on a project to develop degraded forest land patches, some of them large such as the one now adopted by Santosh at Keesara, as urban lung spaces by developing parks in them as well as plant large number of trees in each such forest land plot.

