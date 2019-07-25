TRS MP seeks funds for setting up National Prisons Academy

By | Published: 1:24 am

Hyderabad: TRS MP from Chevella Dr Ranjit Reddy on Thursday requested the Union Minister for Home Affairs to allocate sufficient funds for the construction of buildings for the National Prisons Academy at Vikarabad.

Raising the matter in Lok Sabha under Rule 377, he said the National Academy for Prison Administration was proposed by the government of Telangana and allotted 100 acres of land for it. The work has been entrusted to the National Buildings Construction Corporation limited (NBCC). He wanted the Centre to direct the NBCC to complete the project by fixing a time frame.

Though the Central government had approved the proposal made by the State and indicated allocation of Rs 320 crore for setting up the Prisons academy, the work remained a non- starter. He said the main objective of the Academy is to train prison officials from all over the country, since there is no national level academy to shoulder the task. Vikarabad will be the right location for the academy as it has the National Police Academy and the training academy for CISF in the vicinity.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter.