TRS MP urges Centre to setup Krishna disputes tribunal

Rajya Sabha member KR Suresh Reddy emphasised the need to resolve the inter-State river water disputes for optimum usage of available water and cater to the needs of people

Hyderabad: TRS Rajya Sabha member KR Suresh Reddy on Tuesday demanded of the Union government to set up a tribunal immediately to decide on the sharing of Krishna River water between the riparian States.

He emphasised the need to resolve the inter-State river water disputes for optimum usage of available water and cater to the needs of people.

Raising the issue in the Upper House during Zero Hour, Suresh Reddy said after formation of Telangana State in 2014, disputes have arisen over sharing of Krishna River water between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He pointed out that the Krishna River water needs to be shared by four riparian States of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“The issue is agitating the people of Telangana State. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has repeatedly written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Minister for Jal Shakti and other officials in the Ministry to constitute the Krishna River Water Disputes Tribunal. Instead, the Centre extended the term of Brijesh Kumar Tribunal and referred the matter under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act which does not do justice to the people of Telangana State,” he stated.

The TRS Parliament member pointed out that if data was the new oil, then water was the new gold. He said the demand for separate Telangana State itself was due to dispute over river water sharing to meet the needs of the people.

He said Telangana State had maintained good relations with its neighbouring States since its formation six years ago and intends to continue these good relations by resolving the inter-State river water disputes.

