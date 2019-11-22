TRS MPs ask NSDC to offer separate skill development courses for tribals

By | Published: 3:20 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) Members of Parliament from the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) have urged the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to establish training units in the state based on the population ratio and to devise special curriculum to benefit the youth in tribal areas.

The MPs met and interacted with representatives of the NSDC in Telangana Bhavan on Friday. The NSDC officials presented the profile of the population, labour force participation, various sectors having opportunities, projects in Telangana. The officials also briefed the MPs delegation detauks of training provided, number of students enrolled, placements provided. The delegation was told that so far 16,006 candidates were trained, 10,655 candidates received certificates and among them 3,829 candidates were placed in short term training of PMKVY. There are 66 training partners in 20 sectors in the state.

The MPs have suggested to establish trainings units according to the population ratio. They said that students needed inputs on workplace readiness based on the expectations of the prospective employer. They wanted the training modules to focus on placements in major sectors. The Tribal areas in Telangana should have exclusive training courses to further hone the inherent skills of tribal students. The MPs said they would be visiting the training centres to motivate the students.

The delegation of MPs included Nama Nageshwar Rao, Dr. G. Ranjith Reddy, Dayakar Pasunoori, B B Patil, P. Ramulu, Banda Prakash and B. Lingaiah Yadav.

