TRS MPs continue protests against Farm Bills in Parliament

Hyderabad: TRS Parliament members continued with their protest for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, opposing the contentious Agriculture Bills bulldozed by the Centre in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. They participated in a silent protest along with other Opposition parties on the Parliament premises and took out a rally with placards demanding justice for farmers.

TRS Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao stated that for the first time, the Opposition parties took out a rally together on the Parliament premises protesting against the Centre. He said the rally was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s statement that, ‘the land belongs to the tiller’. “But the current Union government is handing over such lands to the corporate sector suppressing the farmers. We have made it clear that it is our duty to protect the farmer,” he said, adding that TRS will continue with its agitation till the contentious Bills are withdrawn.

TRS Lok Sabha leader Nama Nageshwara Rao said the new Agriculture Bills will cause more damage to farmers and the farm sector in the country rather than being beneficial to them. He explained that the States will not be in a position to protect the farmers and their produce during any crisis, if the new Farm Bills come into force. “If the Centre is committed to farmers’ welfare, let them launch schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” he said.

MPs KR Suresh Reddy, J Santosh Kumar, Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, G Ranjith Reddy, BB Patil, Venkatesh Netha and others participated in the protests.

