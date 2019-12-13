TRS MPs meet Sitharaman, seek funds release

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: TRS Members of Parliament on Thursday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking urgent release of pending funds, especially GST dues, to Telangana.

The MPs, led by Khammam legislator Nama Nageshwara Rao, presented a letter written by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to the Union Finance Minister.

In a statement, Nageshwara Rao said the State government, including Chandrashekhar Rao, Cabinet Ministers and MPs, had been repeatedly making requests to the Centre but in vain. He said the Centre owes about Rs 29,891 crore to the State, including GST dues amounting to Rs 4,531 crore. “Due to delay in the release of funds, developmental works are moving at a snail’s pace in the State,” he said.

The Union Finance Minister responded positively and assured to look into the demands of the TRS government. Besides GST and other dues, the State government had sought the release of funds amounting to Rs 19,205 crore for Mission Bhagiratha and Rs 5,000 crore for Mission Kakatiya as per the recommendations of NITI Aayog.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.