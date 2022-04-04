TRS MPs move notice for privilege motion against Piyush Goyal

Hyderabad: The TRS MPs have served a notice to move a privilege motion against Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal for what they said as ‘deliberately misleading the Parliament and Members over the issue of export of boiled rice to other countries’.

See more వరి ధాన్యం కొనుగోలు విషయంలో దేశ ప్రజలను,పార్ల‌మెంట్‌ను త‌ప్పుదోవ ప‌ట్టించార‌ని కేంద్ర వాణిజ్య & పరిశ్రమలు, వినియోగదారుల వ్యవహారాలు,ఆహారం & ప్రజా పంపిణీ శాఖల మంత్రి పీయూష్ గోయల్ పై ఇతర టీఆర్ఎస్ ఎంపీలతో కలిసి లోక్ సభ స్పీకర్ గారికి ప్రివిలేజ్ నోటీసు ఇవ్వడం జరిగింది.@trspartyonline pic.twitter.com/0FH1Mgq1tA — Dr Ranjith Reddy – TRS (@DrRanjithReddy) April 4, 2022

In a letter to Lok Speaker Om Birla on Monday, the TRS MPs, including Prabhakar Reddy, Venkatesh Netha, Maine Srinivas Reddy, Nama Nageswara Rao, BB Patil, Kavitha Malothu and Ranjith Reddy, said that while answering a question raised in Rajya Sabha on April 1, the Union Minister had said that India cannot export boiled rice under WTO restrictions and State Government’s must fend for themselves.

The TRS MPs said that this was to a suggestion made by the Member that there lakh tonnes of parboiled rice was lying with the States and suggested that the rice could be exported to other countries to help the farmers here.

In reply, the Union Minister made a wrong and misleading statement that the Government of India cannot export under WTO regime, the TRS MPs said.

But the fact was that India was exporting million of tonnes of parboiled rice to other countries as shown in the Government’s website. This was tantamount to misleading the nation and raising the issue of privilege of the Parliament, the TRS MPs said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .