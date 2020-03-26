TRS MPs to donate Rs 16 crore to fight COVID-19

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: In the fight against COVID-19, 16 TRS MPs donated their two months’ salary and also allocated Rs 16 crore from their MPLADS which will be made available for expenditure towards making necessary arrangements in this regard.

The TRS Parliamentary Party meeting chaired by K Keshava Rao and Nama Nageshwar Rao took the decision here on Wednesday.

While the salary amount will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, the MPs have decided to allocate the funds for purchasing medicines and other equipment in the fight against COVID-19.

As per directions of the Chief Minister, the funds will be kept at the disposal of the District Collectors concerned after obtaining necessary permissions from the Union Ministry of Medical and Health.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .