TRS MPs to fight for Central funds

By | Published: 10:35 pm

Hyderabad: Adequate allocation for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences is high on the agenda of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs for the budget session of Parliament commencing from Monday, according to MP and senior TRS leader B Vinod Kumar.

AIIMS was sanctioned last year, but no major allocations have been made for the proposed institute so far.

The State government has already taken up the issue with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health and the Union Minister for Finance Arun Jaitley had agreed to include the institute in the budget for 2018-19. The AIIMS was sanctioned as a last minute mention by Jaitley during the budget session last year.

Vinod said the TRS Parliamentary Party was firm on mounting pressure on the government for sanction of a mega powerloom cluster to Sircilla under the Comprehensive Powerloom Cluster Development Scheme (CPCDS). The Minister for IT and Industry K T Rama Rao has already written to the Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on this issue.

Nearly 80 per cent of the people in Sircilla are dependent on powerlooms. The State has been demanding a mega powerloom cluster in the town on the lines of the clusters established at Erode in Tamil Nadu and Bhiwandi in Maharashtra. It will benefit the weavers who are not in a position to update the technology in their use for want of institutional support.

Vinod said the need of the hour was a Central-sponsored scheme on the lines of the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP) for implementation of incomplete projects all over the country. Talk in New Delhi is that the Centre was planning to launch such a programme. States such as Telangana would benefit from such programmes, he said.

The TRS leader in Lok Sabha A P Jithender Reddy said the TRS MPs have been raising the AIIMS issue in almost every session of Parliament. “The institution should come up in the State at the earliest. The party MPs are hopeful that adequate allocations would be made in the 2018-19 budget for the institute,” he said.

The State, which boasts of the highest growth rate in the country, is on top in terms of performance. It needs adequate support from the Centre at least for the implementation of Centrally-sponsored scheme, he added. State government has initiated the exercise to secure adequate funds from the XV Finance Commission to meet the requirements on various projects it had taken up.

BJP MP and former Union Minister for Labour Bandaru Dattatreya also exuded confidence that the State would get its due in the budgetary allocation for 2018-19.

Addressing a news conference here at the party office on Sunday, he said that the uplift of weaker sections and the disadvantaged sections would get priority.