TRS MPs to fight for Central funds

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: Seeking justice for the State in budget allocations, TRS on Wednesday decided to fight it out with the Centre for due allocations to the State. The party MPs will not only raise their voice in Parliament repeatedly, but also reach out to the Prime Minister and all Union Ministers concerned seeking to resolve pending issues of the State during the current fiscal and also highlight injustice done to the State in allocations in the Union Budget 2019.

The meeting of TRS Parliamentary Party was held in New Delhi on Wednesday and was chaired by its chairman and Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao. They discussed strategies to be adopted for the ensuing Parliament session in the wake of injustice meted out to the State in the Union Budget allocations.

The Union Budget turned out to be a major disappointment for the State despite it recording stupendous growth rate of 14.9 per cent in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). The TRS MPs decided to step up their efforts and fight for the just demands of the State. They have already taken up the injustice meted out to the State in the Union Budget on the floor of the House during the ongoing session at every opportunity. During the discussion on the Union Budget, they sought better allocations or at least sanction of national project status for the Kaleshwaram or Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Schemes, besides resolving pending promises of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Sources said the MPs decided to continue the party strategy of giving issue-based support to the NDA government as per instructions from Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao earlier. They also decided to take advantage of six MPs in the Rajya Sabha and ensure that the Central government addresses the issues of the State in case they need support for passage of crucial bills in the Upper House.

All the 15 MPs, comprising nine Lok Sabha members and six Rajya Sabha members including D Srinivas, attended the TRS Parliamentary Party meeting. Srinivas had been keeping a distance from the party affairs for sometime now, after his son and BJP leader D Arvind contested from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency.