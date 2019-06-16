TRS MPs to raise pending issues in Parliament

By | Published: 9:08 pm 9:10 pm

Hyderabad: TRS Parliament members are gearing up to raise the Centre’s lack of response to various pending issues pertaining to Telangana, including issues of bifurcation, in the ensuing Parliament session commencing on Monday.

Following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s directions, the party’s MPs will extend issue-based support to the NDA government and simultaneously fight for issues of State interest. Telangana has a wishlist of over 50 pending issues, which will be taken up by the MPs with the Union Ministers of respective departments separately. They were pursued regularly by the Chief Minister, State Cabinet Ministers and also the MPs during the previous government’s tenure.

During a meeting of the TRS Parliamentary Party a couple of days ago, the Chief Minister asked the MPs not to compromise on the State’s issues as there was no response from the Centre despite repeated pleas. The State government has national project status for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project topping its priority list, besides according necessary permissions and financial support for major projects such as Palamuru-Rangareddy and Sitarama Lift Irrigation projects.

Other long pending issues include appointment of Krishna River Water Disputes Tribunal, bifurcation of institutions listed in Schedules 9 and 10 of the Andhra Pradesh State Bifurcation Act, sub-categorisation of scheduled castes, increase of cap on reservations as per population, release of Rs 450 crore for backward districts and expeditious completion of railways projects.

With the Central government preparing to introduce the full budget, the Chief Minister directed the MPs to demand budget allocations for the pending railway line works and new railway lines in the State. They will also seek action with regard to promises made during the State bifurcation, including a steel plant at Bayyaram and a Railway Coach Factory at Kazipet.

The MPs were cautioned against the danger of BJP dismissing other parties in Parliament as lightweights in the wake of their absolute majority in the recent Lok Sabha elections. They decided to put up an unrelented fight for equal share of funds on par with other States in case the Centre decides to release more funds for BJP-ruled States. They were instructed to get the funds pending for release from the State government in the last five years.

Maintaining cordial relations with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the MPs were asked to extend support to them on select subjects.

