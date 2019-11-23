TRS MPs urge Union Minister to clear pending railway projects in TS

By | Published: 12:36 am

Khammam: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) floor leader in Lok Sabha and Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao has appealed to Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal to expedite the process to clear pending railway projects in Telangana.

He urged the Minister to allocate sufficient funds to the ongoing projects and newly proposed projects under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. The MP along with TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao called on Goyal at his chambers in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum on Telangana projects. The TRS leaders appealed to the Minister to clear all pending project proposals immediately including the long pending Kazipet coach factory. They stressed on the need for ensuring rapid rail connectivity between cities in Telangana and to those in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The TRS leaders sought the extension of railway line from Pandurangapuram to Sarapaka which would help ensure rail connectivity to historic pilgrim centre of Bhadrachalam. Steps were sought for the speedy completion of extension works of railway line from Muneerabad to Mahabubnagar, Secunderabad to Mahabubnagar and from Gadwal to Raichur.

New railway lines of Patancheru-Sangareddy, Jogipet-Medak, Peddapalli-Kazipet, Pagidipalli-Bhongir, Nizamabad-Nirmal-Adilabad and many others were yet to be started, the TRS leaders informed the Railway Minister.

Nageswara Rao urged the Minister to revive cancelled passenger trains that connect Kothagudem with Kazipet and Vijayawada and to set up an escalator facility at Khammam railway station which was designated as A1 station.

