TRS MPTC drowns in tank in Mahabubabad district

Mahabubabad: An MPTC of TRS party met a watery grave at Vissampally village of Chinna Gudur in Mahabubabad district on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Banoth Vengal Rao (29).

Sources said he ventured into the tank to herd buffaloes which were resting in the waters due to prevailing hot conditions. As he did not know swimming, he drowned in the water and died.

Locals who noticed him drowning tried to rescue him, but to no avail. The body was retrieved and shifted to a hospital for postmortem. Local police have registered a case and are investigating it. The deceased is survived by wife and two children.

