TRS MPTC passes away

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: TRS MPTC member of Marlawai, Kanaka Padma Jyoti, died while undergoing treatment in a Hyderabad hospital on Thursday. She was 28. She was a resident of Marlawai village in Jainoor mandal. She was diagnosed with chronic tuberculosis. Her final rites will be performed at Chincholi village in Neradigonda mandal on Friday.

