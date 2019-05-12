TRS names MLC candidates

By | Published: 10:44 pm 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Sunday announced the names of the party candidates for the coming by-elections to fill three vacancies in the State Legislative Council.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, polling will be held on May 31 for three seats from Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda and Warangal local authorities constituencies.

The TRS will field Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy from Warangal, former Minister P Mahender Reddy from Ranga Reddy and Tera Chinnapa Reddy from Nalgonda, a party communication said.

The last date for filing nominations is May 14 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is May 17. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 3.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.