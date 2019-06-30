TRS NRI membership drive in Australia

By | Published: 11:20 pm

Hyderabad: The Australia chapter of TRS NRI wing is successfully conducting TRS-Australia membership drive in major Australian cities including Melbourne, Sidney, Canberra, Brisbane and Adelaide among others. Telangana NRIs are enthusiastically participating in the membership drive and registering their names for the party membership.

In a statement on Sunday, TRS NRI Australia unit president Nagender Reddy Kasarla said none of the Pravasi or NRI units of any political party received such overwhelming response, especially in enrolling their names through online platforms. The newly joined members were welcomed by presenting party scarves and were asked to work like disciplined soldiers for development of the party. He thanked former MP and TRS NRI wing honorary advisor K Kavitha for her support and guidance in this regard.

TRS leaders Anil Rao, Rajesh Rapolu, Arjuna, Sunil reddy, Vishwamitra, Parashuram, Sangeetha Dhupati, Ravi Dhupati, Rakesh Lakkarasu, Chandra Morampudi, Vinni Thumukunta, Hemanth, Sai Yadav, Rakesh Guptha, Venu Nath and others actively took part in the membership drive.