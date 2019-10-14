TRS NRI wing takes up Green Challenge in South Africa

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Hyderabad: Less than a week after the TRS NRI wing took the Green Challenge to the US, many more joined the movement in South Africa.

TRS NRI South Africa unit president Gurrala Nagaraju took up the challenge thrown by TRS NRI coordinator Mahesh Bigala and planted four saplings around Dream Hills International School in Midrand, Johannesburg. He distributed about 60 saplings to students and asked them to plant these at home.

The Green Challenge was initiated by TRS Rajya Sabha Member J Santosh Kumar under Haritha Haram, which reached the three crore-mark. Bigala took a step forward and accepted the challenge by planting saplings in the US, besides nominating TRS NRI wing leaders from various countries.

“Quality of air is deteriorating to a scary extent. We have been taking more than what we give to nature. We must start now and plant one sapling each, to make a difference,” Nagaraju said and nominated a few people in South Africa to spread the Green Challenge.

