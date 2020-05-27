TRS NRI wing thank KCR, KTR for providing free quarantine to Gulf returnees

By | Published: 12:14 am 12:39 am

Hyderabad: TRS NRI wing thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao for arranging free quarantine facility to the Telangana natives who returned from the Gulf countries. Soon after they land at the airport, the Gulf returnees are being shifted to these free quarantine facilities.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, many Telangana natives who were working as labourers in the Gulf countries lost their livelihood and some of them could not even afford food in the Gulf countries. Majority of the Gulf returnees hailed from lower middle-class families and could not afford paid quarantine facilities as stipulated by the Centre.

Following the representations submitted by TRS NRI coordinator Mahesh Bigala to the Chief Minister and the Municipal Administration Minister seeking to address the issue, Mahesh Bigala thanked the duo for their quick response and reaching out to help the needy. Gulf region TRS NRI branch representatives Satish Kumar (Bahrain), Sridhar Abbagouni (Qatar), Mahipal (Oman), Naresh (UAE), Abhilasha (Kuwait) and Shaik Mahmmod (Saudi Arabia) also thanked the Chief Minister and the Minister.

