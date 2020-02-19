TRS objects to Laxman’s presence at official programme

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: BJP State president K Laxman landed himself in an embarassing situation when he occupied the dais alongside Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and G Kishan Reddy at the inaugural ceremony of various developmental programmes of Indian Railways here on Tuesday. Though he does not hold any official position as an elected representative, Laxman not only sat with the Union Ministers but also posed for pictures during the launch of official programmes.

Taking serious objection to his presence on the stage and participating in the railways programmes despite not holding any constitutional post, TRS leaders wondered how BJP could turn a government event into a political party affair by allowing the State BJP president to sit on stage. “Is Laxman at least an MLA to be on the dais? How can he launch the development works and even address in an official government programme? Is this a political party affair?” TRS leader Manne Krishank questioned.

The TRS leaders also sought to know how Laxman was even allowed to the programme when his name was not even in the list of guests and wondered what prompted him to attend the event without any invitation.

