TRS officials gearing up for poll campaign in Telangana

Published: 10:40 pm

Khammam: With the State Election Commission notifying the election schedule for conduct of elections to urban local bodies, the TRS MLAs have begun the exercise of preparing party ranks for ensuing elections.

On Friday, Yellandu and Sathupalli MLAs B Haripriya and Sandra Venkata Veeraiah held meetings with party key workers at their respective constituency headquarters. The MLAs wanted the party ranks to gear up for the polls.

Veeraiah and Haripriya told the party workers to take up door-to-door visits explaining the welfare and development works being implemented by the State government. Special focus has to be on contacting every voter in each ward.

The MLAs also told the workers to get into election campaign mode ahead of other parties as early beginning of campaign would give an added advantage to the party. Three municipalities– Wyra, Sathupalli and Madhira in Khammam district; and, two municipalities –Yellandu and Kothagudem in Kothagudem district would be going to polls.

Meanwhile the district officials have commenced the process of preparing draft voters list. Kothagudem Joint Collector K Venkateswarlu visited municipality office and examined the process of voters list preparation.

During a video conference with State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy, District Collector RV Karnan informed that the process of appointing returning and assistant returning officers, presiding officers and assistant presiding officers and other election staff was over.

Training for returning and assistant returning officers would be completed by December 31, and, for presiding officers and assistant presiding officer training would be completed by January 1. A review meeting with the respective Municipal Commissioners was already held, the Collector said.

Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal explained the security measures being taken up for ensuring smooth conduct of polls in municipalities under Khammam Police Commissionerate limits. Similarly in Kothagudem and Yellandu Municipalities, the first phase of randomisation was over. There are 36 wards in Kothagudem and 24 wards in Yellandu, election expenditure staff has been appointed accordingly. Returning and assistant returning officers have been appointed.

