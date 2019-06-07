TRS on a victory spree

By | Published: 10:21 pm 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS remains unstoppable. After winning 449 ZPTCs and 3,548 MPTCs in the recently concluded elections to the rural local bodies, the party secured over 436 Mandal Praja Parishad president (MPP) posts in Telangana.

While Congress managed to win around 53 MPP seats, Independents and others are said to secure nearly 10. BJP was restricted to just eight MPP seats. The election was postponed for 33 Mandal Parishads due to various reasons, including lack of quorum and clarity on majority, among other factors.

TRS is learnt to have recorded a clean sweep in the districts of Asifabad, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal Urban and Warangal Rural. Unanimous elections were also registered in more than 50 MPPs involving the ruling TRS. Congress ended up without a single MPP seat in about 12 districts, while BJP was not visible in over 25 districts.

Besides MPP posts, TRS secured more than 80 per cent posts of vice-presidents and also co-opted members in Mandal Praja Parishads during the elections held for the posts. But, sources in the Telangana State Election Commission said an official statement about the winners is likely to be released on Saturday as consolidation of information pertaining to wins was not completed till late night due to delay in election of MPPs, vice-presidents and co-opted members.

Elections were held for 538 MPPs on Friday wherein around newly elected 5,817 MPTCs participated. In some locations, the members from all political parties, including TRS, Congress and BJP, came to an understanding to share the posts.

The election of co-opted members was conducted first, followed by election of vice-presidents and presidents of Mandal Praja Parishads. Elections to about 33 MPPs, which could not be held, will be conducted by the local authorities in coordination with the newly elected MPTCs. It was probably for the first time that the members took part in election of presidents of Mandal Parishads without even swearing-in to the elected posts of MPTCs.

Similarly, the ZPTCs member elects also will vote for electing the Zilla Parishad chairpersons as well as vice-chairpersons and co-opted members on Saturday. TRS, which won 449 of the 538 ZPTCs, is confident of securing all 32 Zilla Parishads without much competition. The TRS leadership already dispatched the B-forms in sealed covers for the proposed candidates for all three categories of posts in Zilla Parishads.

The ruling party set a record of sorts by registering a clean sweep in six districts and restricted the Opposition to just one ZPTC seat in another eight districts in the ZP elections. Considering the majority numbers in each of 32 Zilla Parishads, TRS’ victory is inevitable in at least 26 ZPs. The TRS leaders are hopeful of securing all 32 ZPs with the support of Independents. But, Congress leaders are also leaving no stone unturned to make their presence felt.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.