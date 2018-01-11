By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS has put Congress leader A Revanth Reddy in a fix by accepting his challenge for a debate on the State government’s 24×7 power supply scheme.

TRS MP Balka Suman, Government Whip Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and MLC T Bhanuprasad dared Revanth Reddy to prove his allegations against the Chandrashekhar Rao government or offer unconditional apology.

The heated verbal war between Revanth Reddy and the TRS leaders reached new heights on Wednesday, with the former accusing corruption in power purchase agreements by the State government as well as claiming credit of surplus power in the State to the Congress party.

He also alleged that the State government failed to commence operation of new thermal power plants and dared the TRS leaders to accept his challenge for a debate on power supply scenario in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Suman alleged that the Congress leaders were unable to digest the novel initiatives such as uninterrupted power supply to farm sector as they fear losing 2019 elections.

He challenged that the TRS party was ready to prove false allegations by Revanth Reddy and stated that they were ready for any punishment from people, if the Congress leaders prove them wrong.

He pointed out that installed capacity of Telangana State was only 6,575 MW as on June 2, 2014 which was enhanced to 14,845 MW by TRS government. He said the TRS government completed 90 per cent works of Bhupalpally project and 75 per cent works of Jaipur project, besides enhancing installed capacity from 600 MW to 1,200 MW at Jaipur.

“Except for two power purchase agreements (PPAs), all other PPAs were signed by the Chandrababu Naidu government. If Revanth Reddy has any complaints with these PPAs, he should question his former boss. In fact, the Telangana government made an agreement with the Chhattisgarh government only when Naidu denied rightful share of Telangana State after the State bifurcation,” Suman said.

As the other agreement was made with Congress leader T Subbarami Reddy’s Thermal Tech company, he advised Revanth Reddy to consult Subbarami Reddy and inquire if there was any corruption.

Government Whip Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said Congress leaders are unable to recover from the shock of uninterrupted power supply scheme. Stating that the Opposition leaders had huge experience in making false accusations, he rubbished Congress MLC Mohd Shabbir Ali’s claim that 24×7 power supply was Congress government’s brainchild.

“If Shabbir Ali was true, then why could not Congress governments in Karnataka and Punjab supply power beyond six hours and seven hours respectively,” he questioned.

MLC Bhanuprasad said the Opposition leaders do not have enough awareness about 24×7 power supply. He stated that even when Congress leaders from other States and experts from irrigation, power and other fields were appreciating the Chief Minister’s initiatives, the local Congress leaders are unable to accept the reality.