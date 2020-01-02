TRS party to meet on Saturday

By | Published: 8:24 pm

Hyderabad: The extended committee meeting of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will be held at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters, here on January 4. Chief Minister and party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao will chair the meeting. The meeting which will begin at 11.30 am is expected to go on till 4 pm.

Party leaders including Members of Parliament, MLAs, MLCs, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, corporation chairpersons, State executive members and others were invited to attend the meeting. The party president is expected to give direction to the party leadership on the ensuing municipal polls.

