TRS pitches for simultaneous polls

By | Published: 1:36 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has made a strong pitch for simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, stating that this would not only save precious money and time but also facilitate governments to focus on development.

“We have always been for simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. The governments would then have a full five year term which would enable them focus on development without any distractions,” TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha A P Jithender Reddy told ‘Telangana Today’ on Wednesday.

The money, time and energy spent on frequent elections otherwise could be saved, and a full five year term would give the State governments enough time to plan and execute developmental and other programmes, the Mahabubnagar MP said.

The TRS reiteration gains significance in the wake of President Ram Nath Kovind seeking a debate on holding simultaneous polls during his joint address to the Parliament on January 29.