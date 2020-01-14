TRS playing to the tunes on MIM: Laxman

By | Published: 7:40 pm

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party State president K Laxman demanded that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao initiate stern action against those who have damaged property of innocent people in Bhainsa where two groups have clashed and the property was damaged. He expressed his anguish for the people of the town who were unable to celebrate the Sankranti festival amid communal tension.

“The TRS with the help of AIMIM party is spreading falsehood against the historical decisions made by the Narendra Modi government. Both the parties are trying to divide the society on communal lines for their political gains,” he alleged. He said that police remained as mute spectators to the terror unleashed by the AIMIM supporters in Bhainsa.

“Otherwise, how does one explain the unanimous election of AIMIM party candidates in Bhainsa. Is it not the result of terrorising the opponents,” he questioned. He said that party leaders Soyam Bapurao and Ramachender Rao were not allowed to enter Bhainsa town by the police. “BJP questions the indifferent attitude of the TRS government that allowed one particular community to terrorise the other. People of the State have understood the double standards adopted by the TRS government, Laxman said.

Earlier, Laxman along with Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulasthe and senior party leaders participated in the Kite festival on Necklace road here on Tuesday. He wished all Telugu people a happy festival and appreciated the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha for combining traditional festivals with nationalism through the festival of kites. He then flew a kite with CAA printed on it.

