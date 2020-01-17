TRS poll campaign steams ahead

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi has intensified its poll campaign for municipal elections by deploying its forces including Ministers, posing a big challenge to the Opposition parties which were still struggling with candidates.

While TRS working president and Minister K T Rama Rao along with his core team turned the TRS headquarters at Telangana Bhavan into a command and control centre, Ministers including T Harish Rao, Etela Rajender, V Prashath Reddy, P Ajay Kumar, Satyavathi Rathod and others were touring various Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) vigourously.

On Friday, Harish Rao was busy campaigning in Ramayampeta in Medak district and addressed several public meetings besides campaigning on foot around the localities seeking people’s support for TRS. Etela participated in induction ceremony of Congress and TDP leaders in Jammikunta of Karimnagar district. He also took part in local poll campaign.

Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy along with TRS district in-charge Tula Uma canvassed in Bheemgal municipality of Balkonda Assembly constituency on behalf of TRS candidates. They also inducted several leaders from Congress and TDP into the TRS fold. Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan participated in party activists meeting to motivate them to reach out every household in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation. Later Rammohan took part in door-to-door campaign in Manthani municipality along with Zilla Parishad chairman Putta Madhu.

Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod held separate meetings with TRS cadre in Choppadandi and Vemulawada towns of erstwhile Karimnagar district as part of election campaign. He also canvassed on behalf of TRS candidates in respective towns. MP G Ranjith Reddy along with MLA Methuku Anand took part in electioneering in Vikarabad town, while Government Whip Karne Prabhakar was seen campaigning in Bhongir.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao is montoring the electioneering of the TRS leaders across the State and constantly reviewing arrangements as well as coordinating with all senior leaders for an effective electoral strategy. TRS leadership already supplied poll material to all 130 ULBs and deployed the party leaders from neighbouring districts to aid local MLAs during the poll arrangements and campaigning. MLAs who selected the candidates for various municipalities in their constituency limits, also have been asked to remain stationed in their respective constituencies and also campaign on behalf of TRS candidates.

