TRS promoting positive politics, says Gattu

By | Published: 1:38 am

Hyderabad: TRS State Secretary, Gattu Ramachander Rao on Wednesday said the TRS party was setting standards for positive politics in the country, but the Opposition parties including Congress and BJP are hell-bent to continue negative and obstructive politics.

He said the Opposition was either creating obstacles for the government initiatives by filing cases or spreading false propaganda holding the government responsible for every incident in the State.

Ramachander Rao told press persons at Telangana Bhavan, Congress leaders’ attempts to stop irrigation projects proved to futile after the Centre gave all permissions.

He asked TJAC chairman M Kodandaram not to accompany Congress and TDP leaders and added people would not believe him, who vowed to fight for farmers and their rights.

TRS Vidyarthi wing president Gellu Srinivas Yadav said the Opposition parties were working in favour of neighbouring States in issues involving inter-State disputes.

He said instead of playing an active role in the State development through constructive suggestions, the Opposition parties were damaging reputation of the State across the world.

He said the Congress party would be limited to single digit in the State Legislative Assembly during the forthcoming elections.