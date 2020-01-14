TRS rangoli support hits the Suryapet streets

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Suryapet: The people particularly women of Suryapet exhibited their support to the TRS in municipal elections with rangoli designs of car symbol and text like “We Support TRS”. There was a huge response from the people of Suryapet town after suggestion in this regard has become viral in WhatsApp groups. In all wards of Suryapet towns, similar rangoli designs appeared before several houses on Tuesday morning. The women laid rangoli design of TRS elections symbol.

Speaking to Telangana Today, P Renuka, resident of Vidhya Nagar said that the festival also provided an opportunity for them to exhibit their support to the TRS in the municipal elections. She reminded that further development of Suryapet town would be possible only when the ruling party candidate would become Chairman of the municipality. We should support the efforts of Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy, who was striving to turn Suryapet as a model town in the State. She exuded confidence that their act would instill confidence in the TRS candidate on the victory in the elections.

On the other hand, people celebrated Bhogi festival by setting the bonfire in the junctions of the towns and villages across the district. The people also danced moving around the bonfire by dancing to the Telangana songs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .