TRS ready for civic polls: KTR

Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: TRS working president K T Rama Rao on Wednesday said the party was ready to face municipal elections and will plunge into action whenever the State Election Commission announces the schedule. He dismissed allegations of the Opposition parties and said he would answer them during municipal elections.

Rama Rao said allegations are part and parcel of politics but the party was not interested in playing ‘Main kitna, tu kitna’ with the Opposition which was only interested in making baseless allegations. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is running the government perfectly and has been busy implementing poll promises. As per his directions, we are focusing on strengthening the organisational structure of the party. But the Opposition parties have no issues to raise, and hence, these allegations,” he said.

Insurance for cadres

The TRS leader was speaking after handing over a cheque for Rs 11.21 crore to officials of United India Insurance Company towards annual premium for about 50 lakh party members at Telangana Bhavan here. He said the premium for the remaining party workers who are joining it during the ongoing membership drive, will be paid at a later date after consolidating the final numbers. All TRS members will get an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh each in case of accidental death, he said.

Rama Rao said besides conducting membership drive, the party was appointing local committees and also strengthening the affiliated organisations. Once the construction of TRS district offices is completed, training programmes will be held for party activists. “Nearly 50 lakh members have registered as on Wednesday and we expect more registrations over the next few days. In coordination with local leaders, we will focus on improving membership in Greater Hyderabad region,” he added.

The TRS working president clarified that he had a cordial meeting with Governor ESL Narasimhan and it had no other agenda. He thanked the party cadres for their active participation in the membership drive.

