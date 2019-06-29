TRS rubbishes oppn’s uproar over new Secretariat

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS party took strong objection to the allegations levelled by the Opposition parties over construction of new buildings for the State Assembly and the Secretariat. The TRS leaders slammed the political parties which, earlier, spent crores of public money on construction of memorials and statues and said that these parties do not have moral right to criticise the Telangana government’s decision to improve public infrastructure for smooth governance.

Speaking to mediapersons at TRS Legislative Party office in the State Assembly on Saturday, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the opposition parties got habituated to oppose every decision taken by the State government on one reason or the other. He declared that his government does not need any political party’s permission to construct the new buildings for the Assembly and the Secretariat as well as taking up any novel initiative for people’s welfare and the State development.

“What is wrong in constructing these new buildings? Did not they construct new buildings for the Assembly and the Secretariat in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu? Further, the buildings in which the State government is functioning are very old and cannot be used for day-to-day operations. Rather than taking such initiatives for the development of the State, the opposition parties were busy filling their pockets from various contracts,” the Minister said. He suggested them to meet people and take up their issues rather than resorting to cheap politics to grab public attention.

Former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud found fault with the leaders of Congress and BJP for allegations over construction of the new buildings. He pointed out that political parties which spent thousands of crores of rupees for construction of Shivaji statue in Mumbai and Sardar Patel statue in Gujarat, have no moral right to criticise the State government’s decision to improve the infrastructure with a few hundred crores of rupees. He ridiculed that those who are opposing these buildings will pose for photographs in front of them after their completion. He also criticised the opposition leaders for lack of complete understanding of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and stated that expenditure on the project can be recovered within just a couple of years. He said the Telangana government’s borrowings were only 25 per cent of its State GDP against the borrowings of 68 per cent GDP at the national level.

