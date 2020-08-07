TRS rubbishes Opposition’s allegations on Pothireddypadu issue

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS reiterated its opposition to the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to divert water from the Pothireddypadu project and rubbished the allegations of Congress leaders over delay in initiating action in this regard. The TRS leaders pointed out that the Congress leaders who kept silent when Telangana’s share of river water was being diverted to Rayalaseema during the Congress regime till 2014, were now crying foul and blaming the TRS government.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Assembly Media Point here on Friday, Government Whip Karne Prabhakar said the Andhra rulers always dominated the affairs in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He said the Congress leaders from Telangana region did not oppose the Andhra rulers when they diverted Telangana region’s share of river water to Rayalaseema in undivided Andhra Pradesh. “We are now trying to rectify the injustice caused by the Congress leaders to Telangana region in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, by pursuing all legal options,” he said.

Prabhakar explained that the Telangana government had raised its concerns over injustice meted out to the region in undivided Andhra Pradesh as per the allocations made by the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal in Krishna River water. He stated that while the representations of the State government in this regard were pending with the Central government and the courts, the Andhra Pradesh government unilaterally issued GO 203 and 388 which were vehemently opposed by the Telangana government. “We have now filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against these GOs and are confident that justice will be done,” he added.

Another Government Whip Guvvala Balaraju fired salvos at BJP leader DK Aruna alleging that the latter as the former Minister in the then Congress government had offered Harathi during the release of Krishna River water to Rayalaseema. “But she shifted to BJP and is now trying to wash her hands off by blaming the current TRS government. People know who betrayed them and hence, had shown the door to such people,” he said. He warned that people will not forget the injustice done to them in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh by the Congress rulers as also the welfare programmes implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao after State formation.

