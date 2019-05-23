TRS scores a hat-trick in Warangal

By | Published: 8:16 pm

Warangal/Mahabubabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has put up great show in the Warangal Lok Sabha (SC) constituency with its candidate Pasunuri Dayakar securing a majority of 3,50,298 against Dommati Sambaiah of the Congress. This is the highest majority to have been achieved by any MP candidate in the State in the 2019 elections.

Thus, Warangal LS seat is emerging as the bastion for the TRS. Dayakar had in 2015 scripted history by winning the seat with a majority of 4,59,092 votes in the bypoll. This also stands as the seventh biggest margins secured in the annals of parliamentary elections.

“It is indeed the victory of the party. The welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented by the TRS has helped me win the seat with a thumping majority,” said Dayakar after winning the seat here on Thursday.

The seat was won by Kadiam Srihari (TRS) in 2014 general election. The TRS has won the seat for the third time in a row since 2014. The erstwhile Warangal district was one of the areas that were at the forefront of the Statehood movement, and the sentiments of the people for self-governance was later reflected in the election results. The TRS, which led the movement, was rewarded in the 2004 general elections by the people of the constituency who chose TRS’ D Ravindra Naik as their Lok Sabha member.

Speaking to the media, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the party MLAs had worked extremely hard to get the highest majority for the TRS candidate.

Meanwhile, TRS Mahabubabad candidate Maloth Kavitha has the constituency with a majority of 1,48,393 votes against nearest rival Porika Balaram Naik of the Congress. “My special thanks to Lok Sabha constituency in-charge Satyavathi Rathod and Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. I could win the seat because of the welfare and development programmes being implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” she added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.