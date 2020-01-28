TRS seeks Central funds for Kaleshwaram, Mission Bhagiratha

By | Published: 3:42 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has sought Central funds for the development works undertaken by the State government as well as financial assistance for maintenance of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and Mission Bhagiratha.

The Chief Minister’s appeal was conveyed in a letter handed over to Nand Kishore Singh, Chairman of 15th Finance Commission by Finance Minister T Harish Rao in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Minister, accompanied by Principal Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao, sought more funds for infrastructure development and enhancement of credit limit to Telangana State. “The Chairman lauded KLIS and Mission Bhagiratha as some of the best projects in the country. Since the chairman will be submitting his report soon, I urged him to allocate funds for the maintenance of these two projects,” Harish Rao said.

Harish Rao pitched for Rs 19,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha as recommended by the Niti Aayog. In addition, the Minister sought Rs 12,000 crore for maintenance of Mission Bhagiratha for the next five years. Explaining the need for funds for the maintenance of these mega projects, Harish said that water was being pumped to a minimum height of 80 metres and maximum of 600 metres, through Kaleshwaram project, costing huge amounts on maintenance of the lift irrigation system.

“The formation of Telangana State itself was based on the need to ensure fair share in river waters. In the past five years, the State has undertaken and completed Palamuru and Seetharama Lift irrigation schemes,” he informed Singh and sought Rs 5000 crore for speedy completion of Kalwakurthy and Nettempadu projects. With regard to Mission Bhagiratha, Harish Rao impressed upon the Commission chairman that the project was in line with the Central government’s proposed potable tapped water to every household in the country.

“I asked the Chairman to compensate the Telangana government by granting us funds sufficient to implement Mission Bhagiratha. The chairman responded positively to our request,” he said, adding that the Commission has decided to hold its regional conference in Hyderabad considering the fact that the duration of the Commission has been extended for one more year.

Harish said the Chairman assured him that he would visit Kaleshwaram during his next visit to the State.

In February last, the Chief Minister called for increased financial freedom to States, allowing them to chart their own progress and facilitate a “paradigm shift” in institutional structures and official business processing.

Addressing members of the 15th Finance Commission in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said the existing fiscal powers have “significant centripetal bias” with respect to distribution of fiscal powers between the Centre and the States.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .