TRS set to bag four ZP chief posts, 50 MPPs

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Adilabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is all set to bag four Zilla Parishad chairman posts belonging to Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts of which elections will be held on June 8. It is also poised to claim over 50 posts of Mandal Parishad President (MPP).

The pink party displayed an outstanding performance in the polls to Parishad Territorial Constituencies of which results were declared on June 3. It clinched 47 out of the total 66 ZPTCs. It has won nine ZPTCs out of the total 17 of Adilabad, 12 out of 16 in Mancherial, 12 among 18 belonging to Nirmal and 14 as against the total 15 from Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts.

The party is going to claim the much coveted post for a second time. Now, it will secure all the four districts which were carved out of the composite entity. Its top leadership has already announced three candidates for the posts. The candidates include Kova Laxmi for Kumram Bheem Asifabad ZP chairperson, Nallala Bhagyalaxmi for Mancherial, Vijayalaxmi for Nirmal. A decision is yet to be made with regard to the nominee for the post of Adilabad ZP chairperson.

Meantime, the TRS will easily be able to capture a major chunk of MPPs for exhibiting remarkable show in the results of Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies. It will win at least 50 posts in the erstwhile Adilabad district as the party’s nominees registered victory from a majority of MPTCs belonging to the mandals.

The party has fair chances to become MPPs of 12 mandals in Adilabad, 13 of Nirmal, 15 in Kumram Bheem Asifabad and 12 in Mancherial district. And, it is leaving no stone unturned to get the remaining posts by appeasing independents who became crucial in certain mandals.

While the indirect election of MPPs is scheduled on Friday, the same of ZP chairperson will be carried out on June 8.

