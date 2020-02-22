‘TRS should condemn anti-national outburst at MIM rally’

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: BJP’s Telangana State chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao on Friday condemned what he termed as the anti-national outburst of certain leaders at the AIMIM rally in Kalaburagi of Karnataka on February 16 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

While Majlis leader Waris Pathan said 15 crore Muslims can prove to be heavier than the other 100 crore, a girl student, Amulya Leona Noronha, shouted ‘Long Live Pakistan’ slogans at the rally. Addressing a press conference here at the party headquarters, Rao said the incident proved beyond doubt that the Majlis took shelter under the CAA-NPR-NRC issue to create communal tension in the country. “Exhibiting the Indian flag is only a facade, the real flag in their heart is that of Pakistan,” Rao alleged.

He further said the Majlis had no respect for the country and its development. Coming down heavily on the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the BJP spokesperson demanded that the party condemn the anti-national speeches of the MIM leaders. “TRS calls us a communal party. If Majlis is an anti-national party, what do call its friendly party TRS then,” he asked.

He also demanded Congress, Left and all intellectuals of the country to openly condemn the anti-national sentiment expressed in Majlis meeting. “The Majlis chief, no doubt, tried to persuade the girl who was shouting pro-Pakistan slogans, but he was the reason why the minorities started believing that they were in danger because of CAA. Where are Revanth Reddy and Shabbir Ali who criticise BJP on a routine basis,” Rao asked. He called upon the people of Hyderabad to teach a befitting lesson to TRS and Majlis in the ensuing GHMC elections.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter