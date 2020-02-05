TRS slams BJP over Spices Board drama

By | Published: 10:23 pm

Hyderabad: TRS leaders on Wednesday lashed out at Nizamabad MP D Aravind and other BJP leaders for chest-thumping over sanction of a regional office of the Spices Board in the district, terming it as a miserable failure of the latter who promised establishment of Turmeric Board during the general elections.

The current move is only an upgrade of the existing divisional office. They pointed out that the presence of a regional office of Spices Board would not serve the purpose of a Turmeric Board for farmers who largely cultivate turmeric in the region. Further, the TRS leaders accused the Nizamabad Lok Sabha member of closing all doors for establishment of a Turmeric Board in future.

Speaking to media persons, Public Undertakings Committee chairman and Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy said Aravind cheated the people of erstwhile Nizamabad district, especially farmers who were fighting for a Turmeric Board since 1986. He said the Centre promised to set up a regional office of Spices Board in 2018 and the State government provided land for it. But, the then Nizamabad MP K Kavitha pursued the issue with the Union government and forced them to sanction a Turmeric Cell, he said.

“Rather than turning the Turmeric Cell into Turmeric Board and keeping his electoral promise, Aravind got the existing divisional office of Spices Board upgraded into a regional office. If it served any purpose or we had any intentions to cheat farmers, we would have agreed to it long ago. Farmers wanted biryani, but Aravind is serving them some stale food,” Jeevan Reddy said.

In Nizamabad, Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy said the regional office of Spices Board will not serve any purpose as was evident from those already functioning in Kerala and Warangal. He also pointed out that the production of spices was far less compared to turmeric in the region. The farmers and leaders of Telangana were demanding that the Centre sanction a Turmeric Board and the same was promoted by BJP during the Lok Sabha polls.

The Minister demanded that the Centre sanction a Turmeric Board and asked the Nizamabad MP to pursue this as promised during the Lok Sabha elections in May last year. He said the State government, led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, was providing all necessary support to farmers in terms of irrigation water, free power supply and other facilities, but the Centre was running away from its responsibility of providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for turmeric crop.

TRS MPs led by K Keshava Rao and Nama Nageshwara Rao announced in New Delhi that Union Minister Piyush Goyal promised not to shift the existing regional office of Spices Board to Nizamabad. They alleged that the BJP MP started a new drama in the name of a regional office of a Spices Board. They demanded that Aravind must stick to his promise and get a Turmeric Board to Nizamabad, failing which people will teach him a befitting lesson.

