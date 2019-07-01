TRS slams Oppn for obstructing new Assembly, Secretariat

By | Published: 10:35 pm

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS slammed the Opposition for trying to create a ruckus over construction of new buildings for the State Assembly and Secretariat. They ridiculed the Telangana Congress leaders’ visit to the existing State Assembly and Secretariat on Monday, describing it as nothing but a street drama for publicity.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLA Balka Suman and other leaders came down heavily on the opposition parties, stating that the latter were working with the sole agenda of opposing every decision of the State government rather than resorting to constructive criticism. They said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took up the construction of new buildings with a vision to ensure smooth functioning of the State administration.

“The existing buildings are being repaired frequently and do not have adequate facilities. These old buildings give a wrong image of the government to visitors, particularly those from outside the State. Hence, the Chief Minister wanted to build a state-of-the-art building like other States for easy access between departments,” Srinivas Yadav said.

The Minister advised Congress leaders to come up with constructive criticism on the implementation of government programmes such as Kalyana Lakshmi, Mission Bhagiratha, laying of new roads and other development and welfare programmes. “What is their problem? They did not do anything for the State, and now, they do not want the TRS government to implement any project. They not only failed to take up any major irrigation project during their tenure, but also opposed the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS),” he said.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan, Balka Suman rubbished the arguments of the Opposition and said the existing buildings did not have ample parking, safety and security facilities, besides being in constant need for repairs. He said the Chief Minister would never allow unnecessary expenditure. “The Congress leaders are determined to oppose every decision taken by the TRS government. The new buildings are being constructed for public purpose, but not for personal use. These Congress legislators opposed the Kaleshwaram project, but now want irrigation water to be supplied in their constituencies,” he said.

MLC M Srinivas Reddy and TRS secretary Gattu Ramchander Rao rubbished the allegations that the existing Assembly building, which is a heritage structure, would be demolished. They said only the Secretariat buildings would be razed and new buildings constructed with all facilities. The new buildings were being constructed keeping in view of the future needs of the State, they said.