TRS strikes social balance across Telangana

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Setting an example for others, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) struck a fine social balance in selecting the right candidates from all communities for the posts of Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Municipal Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons in Municipal Corporations and municipalities.

To ensure that all communities had representation in these posts, TRS working president and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao went beyond the existing reservations and gave preference to women as well as socially and economically backward and underprivileged sections.

Following directions of Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao, a team of TRS leaders led by Rama Rao prepared the list of TRS candidates for the posts of Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Municipal Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons. The party leadership did not even hesitate to give representation to BCs, SCs and STs in municipal bodies that were in general category.

Of the total 13 municipal corporations, the State government allocated seven Mayor posts for general category, four for BCs and one each for SCs and STs. Though the population of SCs and STs was less, a minimum of one seat each was reserved as per norms. Among Municipal Chairpersons’ posts in 123 municipalities, the officials reserved four seats for STs, 17 for SCs, 40 for BCs and 62 were allocated to general category. Around 50 per cent seats were for women in all categories that were selected through draw of lots. The reservations were finalised based on the 2011 Census data.

In all, 240 TRS leaders were elected to the posts of Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons in 129 civic bodies including Medchal and Nereducherla Municipalities where elections will be held on Tuesday. Of this, the BCs got the highest number of 103 posts including 58 posts of Mayors and Chairpersons as well as 45 posts of Deputy Mayors and Vice-Chairpersons. A total of 84 candidates were selected under OC (Other Castes) category with 38 Chairpersons’ posts and 46 Vice Chairpersons’ posts.

While the SC community got total 26 posts including 17 Chairpersons’ posts and nine Vice Chairpersons’ posts, ST community received five Chairperson’s posts. Minorities were also allocated three Chairpersons’ posts and 15 Vice Chairpersons’ posts.

The TRS had set a precedent in it’s choice of candidates for various posts. For instance, a Dalit leader Perumandla Annapuramma was chosen for the Chairperson’s post in Suryapet Municipality which was otherwise reserved for women in general category.

Similary, Redya Naik from ST community and Saddam Hussain from minority community were nominated for Chairpersons’ posts in Pocharam and Kagaznagar Municipalities which were in general category. Kamareddy Municipality which was reserved for women in general category was given to N Jahnavi hailing from BC community. Thus, all Chairperson’s posts in erstwhile Nizamabad district are now represented by BCs as the remaining posts were already reserved for BCs.

“The idea was to give equal political representation to all sections of society. The allocation of posts to underprivileged sections reflects the party’s commitment towards social equality as per the directions of the Chief Minister,” Rama Rao said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .