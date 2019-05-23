TRS sweeps Palamuru region, wins Nagarkurnool for the first time in style

By | Published: 1:19 am

Mahabubnagar: It was a clean sweep for TRS in Palamuru region in the parliamentary elections, as TRS not only gained Nagarkurnool parliamentary seat for the first time, but it did it in style, winning with a margin of 1,89,450 votes. TRS also retained its Mahabubnagar parliamentary seat by winning with a margin of 78,120 votes despite change of political equations in the constituency just before the elections.

Pothuganti Ramulu, TRS’ candidate for Nagarkurnool parliamentary constituency, was leading right from the first round against his nearest rival Dr Mallu Ravi from Congress. Ramulu kept leading in all seven assembly segments and his win was apparent. While Ramulu was able to get 4,98,422 votes towards the end of counting, Mallu Ravi stood second by getting 3,08,972 votes.

The highest votes gained by Ramulu was in Gadwal assembly constituency (83,118 votes), as against Mallu Ravi’s 29,512 votes in Gadwal. It was in Kalwakurthy (70,645), Achampet (72,144), Alampur (71,264) and Wanaparthy (74,793) assembly segments that Ramulu managed to get more than 70,000 votes. In Nagarkurnool (59,812) segment Ramulu received the least number of votes, followed by Kollapur segment with 66,646 votes.

In Mahabubnagar parliamentary constituency, despite sitting MP AP Jithender Reddy shifting loyalties to BJP just before the elections and DK Aruna fielded by BJP, Manne Srinivas Reddy, a first time politician and TRS’ candidate managed to win with a majority of 78,120 votes against DK Aruna.

It was a tight contest between TRS and BJP in Mahabubnagar right from the beginning, but by the end of 15th round, it was clear that TRS was going to retain Mahabubnagar parliamentary seat. TRS’ candidate got maximum number of votes in Shadnagar (68,203 votes), Jadcharla (65,345), Devarkadra (61,012) and Kodangal (55,402) assembly segments. It was these four constituencies which helped Srinivas Reddy to win the election against DK Aruna. However, DK Aruna managed to gain lead in Mahabubnagar and Makthal assembly segments. Even in Narayanpet assembly segment, she slightly fell behind Srinivas Reddy by 1,211 votes. Towards the end of counting, Manne Srinivas Reddy got 4,11,241 votes and DK Aruna got 3,33,121 votes. Congress’ Ch Vamsichand Reddy managed to secure the third place.

