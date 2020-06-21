TRS takes BJP to task over allegations on Covid containment

By | Published: 12:15 am 12:44 am

Hyderabad: BJP national president J P Nadda found himself at the receiving end on Sunday when Ministers and TRS leaders tore into his allegations that the State government was not doing enough to curb the spread of coronavirus in the State.

Leading the frontal assault on the BJP president, Health Minister Eatala Rajender, taking strong objection to the former’s remarks on Telangana State’s response to the pandemic, said it was an irresponsible attempt aimed at creating unnecessary friction. He pointed out that Covid-19 was spreading rapidly in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other BJP-ruled States and questioned Nadda on the response from these BJP-ruled States to the contagion.

Nadda had, during the virtual rally ‘Telangana Jan Samvaad’ on Saturday, charged the State of not doing enough to curb spread of the virus. He alleged that the State’s testing was less than smaller States such as Himachal Pradesh, besides claiming that the average Covid mortality rate in Telangana was 3.8 against national average of 1.8.

Rajender reminded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was among the few leaders in the country who embraced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call consistently during the lockdown, emphasising the need for unity and avoid politicising the pandemic which had affected the entire country.

“The Chief Minister was one of the few leaders to respond swiftly to contain spread of COVID-19. He had not only alerted the Centre about the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz event which was held in New Delhi right under the nose of the BJP government, but was also the first State in the country to implement containment zones even before the Centre thought about it,” he pointed out.

Tearing into the false propaganda of the BJP, other from the ruling TRS also slammed Nadda stating that the BJP government could neither prevent the entry of coronavirus into the country nor could stop its spread.

In a series of tweets, Finance Minister T Harish Rao lambasted Nadda for his double standards and making attempts to demoralise the doctors and other frontline medical staff in the State amid COVID-19 pandemic. He pointed out that the Prime Minister and other leaders have been equating the medical frontline workers to soldiers fighting to safeguard the national borders despite threat to their lives. He stated that politicising COVID-19 pandemic was tantamount to disrespecting the soldiers who were guarding the borders.

“You say that it is inappropriate to criticise the Central government on issues of national security as it could demoralise the soldiers. But is it appropriate for the BJP leaders to criticise the State on Coronavirus? Despite having worked as Union Health Minister, you make statements which demoralise the medical staff including doctors, nurses and other staff undermining their hard work. How can you justify it?” he questioned.

Addressing mediapersons separately, Peddapalli MP Venkatesh Netha wondered if the BJP leaders were only interested in using and politicising the pandemic rather than ending it in the country. He equated the attitude of the BJP leaders to that of China. “Both are unable to digest the progress being made by their counterparts,” he said.

He said the BJP leaders were playing cheap politics after TRS opposed the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and termed the much-hyped Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package as useless.

