TRS Tanzania chapter gets fulltime panel

Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Narasimha Reddy Vanga was appointed as the new president of TRS NRI chapter of Tanzania, while Kushal Reddy will serve as its new general secretary. TRS NRI unit appointed a full committee of its Tanzania chapter, after names were finalised in consultation with TRS NRI advisor and former MP K Kavitha.

In a release, TRS NRI coordinator Mahesh Bigala said the Tanzania chapter was formed a few months ago and was being operated with an ad-hoc committee. However, a full-fledged committee was appointed to take up the party’s programmes and also create awareness about the TRS government’s initiatives in the State as well as gather necessary support for the work.

The office bearers of the new chapter including vice-president Kishore Bollakapalli, additional general secretary Madhusudhan Reddy Anreddy, treasurer Srinivas Siripuram, and others executive members.