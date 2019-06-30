TRS to digitise membership data

By | Published: 9:52 pm

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday underlined the need to develop the party into a cadre-based organisation by strengthening it from the grassroots level.

“Even if any leader leaves, it will not affect the party. We also need to strongly counter the allegations made by opposition parties. We need to make optimum use of social media besides traditional media platforms such as newspapers and channels,” Rama Rao said at a meeting with constituency in-charges at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday. He took stock of the membership drive launched across the State.

With the membership drive of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in full swing, the party leadership is planning to constitute party committees at village, mandal, ward/basthi and division levels, simultaneously. The committees to party-affiliated organisations at all these levels will also be constituted during the same period.

As per directions of Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao, the entire process will be completed before July 20. The TRS leadership is also gearing up the cadre for the municipal elections likely to be held in August

Rama Rao directed the leaders to complete the membership drive as per the schedule. For the purpose, 60 lakh membership forms were already sent to all the districts. He wanted the party MLAs and the constituency in-charges to coordinate and ensure the registration of over 60 lakh members in 119 Assembly constituencies with at least 35 per cent of them as active members, who could participate in the party activities on a regular basis.

Rama Rao has already appointed 69 party constituency in-charges to supervise the drive. Each constituency in-charge was given the responsibility of two Assembly segments in rural areas and in Hyderabad region, in-charges were asked to mentor one constituency each.

While online registration of members will be launched within a week, party officials decided to take up district-wise digitisation of the entire membership data, which will be used for providing an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh each to the party activists.

With regard to the constitution of the committees of the party and its affiliated organisations, including farmers, youth, workers, SC, ST, BC, minority and women wings, Rama Rao directed the party leaders to ensure that at least 51 per cent of them comprises BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. At least 15 members will be appointed in each of these committees.

TRS has an existing registered force of 45 lakh members and collected a total of about Rs 12 crore towards membership fee during the previous drive in 2017. The amount was used for the party workers’ welfare, including group insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh each for the party members.

